Roditelji su joj najplaćeniji glumci, a ona pored puta prodaje limunadu (foto)

#New! 👏🌈 Suri Cruise is seen selling lemonade for $2 a cup at the annual Gay Pride Parade in New York on sunday. 05/25/2018. #SuriCruise #katieholmes #tomcruise #gaypride #gayprideparade #NycPrideParade #Nycpride #LGBT #LGBTI #gay #picoftheday #photooftheday #lemonade

A post shared by Suri Cruise Holmes 🔵 (@suricruise.official) on Jun 26, 2018 at 3:07pm PDT