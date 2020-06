Kardio izazov koji traje 10 minuta, a garantuje zavodljivu liniju (video)

View this post on Instagram

⭐️ CARDIO CHALLENGE OKAY YOU NEED TO TRY THIS!! TAG YOUR BESTIE 👯‍♀️BECAUSE THIS IS KILLER! Just when you thought that I was going to make things a little easier I go and spice it up a little more with this one. BREAK DOWN: 1️⃣30 Seconds Skipping 2️⃣30 Seconds Jumping Squats 3️⃣30 Seconds Mountain Climber 4️⃣30 Seconds Push Up 5 ROUNDS! If you do not have a skipping rope pretend you have one and use the same motion or perform high knees. LETS DO THIS! #toneandsculpt