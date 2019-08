O ovome bruji ceo svet: Melanija ljubi Trudoa, Trampov izraz lica govori sve (foto)

View this post on Instagram

And the Trudeau charm strikes again! First he charmed her step-daughter and now — at least in the eyes of many Trump antagonists on the internet — Justin Trudeau has left a new Trump family member smitten: Melania Trump. At the G7 summit in France, Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau captures another heart as he poses for pictures with President Donald Trump of America and his wife. In all fairness though, this is not the first time Trudeau has shocked a powerful woman with his charms. In 2017, a similar photo went viral that featured Mrs. Trump’s step-daughter Ivanka Trump, a senior White House aide, looking at Trudeau — her expression frozen in the photo so that it seemed more like a desiring gaze. He had a similar effect on Kate Middleton in 2016, when the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed smiling widely as she greeted him hello and tucked a lock of hair behind her ears. Swipe to see pictures and funny comments. #247nnu #247nigerianewsupdate #trump #donaldtrump #melaniatrump #justintrudeau #america #canada #katemiddleton