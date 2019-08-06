Objavljen snimak likvidacije napadača iz Ohaja: Među žrtvama i njegova sestra (video)

View this post on Instagram

Report via BBC — The sister of the gunman is among nine people killed in the attack in Dayton, Ohio, police said on Sunday. Megan Betts, 22, was confirmed as being among the dead at a news conference at which the victims were named. At least 27 people were injured in the shooting, the second in the US within 24 hours. At least 20 others were killed in El Paso, Texas, hours before. Police shot dead the Dayton gunman at the scene within a minute of him opening fire. Officials said they were still investigating possible motives. Connor Betts opened fire at 01:07 local time (05:07 GMT) in the Oregon district of the city centre. He wore body armour and came carrying extra ammunition for his .223-calibre assault rifle with high-capacity magazines, police said. "It's hard to imagine that there was much discrimination in the shooting… it happened in a very short period of time," Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper said. Police listed all nine. All their families had been notified, officials said. They are: Lois Oglesby, black female, 27 Megan Betts, white female, 22 Saeed Saleh, black male, 38 Derrick Fudge, black male, 57 Logan Turner, white male, 30 Nicholas Cummer, white male, 25 Thomas McNichols, black male, 25 Beatrice Warren Curtice, black female, 36 Monica Brickhouse, black female, 39