Objavljen snimak likvidacije napadača iz Ohaja: Među žrtvama i njegova sestra (video)
Policija u Dejtonu u Ohaju objavila je uznemirujući snimak na kojem se vide ljudi koji u panici beže od napadača Konora Betsa, kog je na kraju jedan od policajaca ubio na ulazu u bar.
Snimak prikazuje trenutke nakon što je Bets ubio devetoro ljudi i ranio više od 20, prenosi „Daily Mail“. Na snimku se vide ljudi kako u panici beže od ubice, koji trči za njima.
Pretpostavlja se da je nameravao da uđe u još jedan bar, kada ga je na samom ulazu ubio policajac.
Policija je Bitsa, koji je nosio masku, neprobojni prsluk i slušalice za zaštitu sluha, likvidirala u roku od 30 sekundi od početka njegovog krvavog pira.
Policija je saopštila da je 24-godišnji pomahnitali ubica upucan više puta i da je ubijen na licu mesta.
View this post on Instagram
Report via BBC — The sister of the gunman is among nine people killed in the attack in Dayton, Ohio, police said on Sunday. Megan Betts, 22, was confirmed as being among the dead at a news conference at which the victims were named. At least 27 people were injured in the shooting, the second in the US within 24 hours. At least 20 others were killed in El Paso, Texas, hours before. Police shot dead the Dayton gunman at the scene within a minute of him opening fire. Officials said they were still investigating possible motives. Connor Betts opened fire at 01:07 local time (05:07 GMT) in the Oregon district of the city centre. He wore body armour and came carrying extra ammunition for his .223-calibre assault rifle with high-capacity magazines, police said. "It's hard to imagine that there was much discrimination in the shooting… it happened in a very short period of time," Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper said. Police listed all nine. All their families had been notified, officials said. They are: Lois Oglesby, black female, 27 Megan Betts, white female, 22 Saeed Saleh, black male, 38 Derrick Fudge, black male, 57 Logan Turner, white male, 30 Nicholas Cummer, white male, 25 Thomas McNichols, black male, 25 Beatrice Warren Curtice, black female, 36 Monica Brickhouse, black female, 39 #dayton #daytonshooting #connorbetts #connorbettsdaytonshooter #connorbettskillssister #meganbetts #massshooting #donaldtrump #whitenationalist #domesticterrorism #terrorist #gunviolence #guns #gunman #sisterandbrother #brotherandsister #daytonohio #murder #connorandmeganbetts #thisisamerica #nra
Među žrtvama je i sestra ubice.