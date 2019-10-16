Skromna Kejt očarala u tradicionalnoj odeći i cipelama od 3.000 dinara (foto)

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @duchessonabudget19 ・・・ Kate Middleton ditches her heels for Russell & Bromley flats in Pakistan – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently on their royal tour of Pakistan and Kate's outfit choices have already proved a big hit. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old ditched her nude New Look heels for something a little more comfortable: low flats by Russell & Bromley. Know as the 'Xpresso Blush Suede Crossover Flat' which are a sellout style, costing £185. Visiting the Margalla Hills, in the foothills of the Himalayas, the Duchess went for a beautifully casual overall look. Kate chose a periwinkle kurta – a loose collarless shirt worn in many regions of South Asia – with hand-embroidered detailing, which she teamed with matching trousers, and a scarf, all created by local designer Maheen Khan. Keeping things simple, she stuck to a classic beauty look with her trademark blow-dry, glowing skin, subtle smokey eyes and pale lipstick.#katemiddletonnews #katemiddletondress #duchessonabudget #whatkatewore #royalvisitpakistan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #katemiddleton recycled her outfits. #replikate #replikates #katemiddletonstyle #royalfashion #duchessofcambridge #duchessonabudget #duchesskatemiddleton #katemiddleton katemiddletoncoat #duchess #duchesskate #dresslikeaduchess #britshroyalfamily #kateofcambridge