Skromna Kejt očarala u tradicionalnoj odeći i cipelama od 3.000 dinara (foto)
Kejt Midlton, jedna od najomiljenijih članica britanske kraljevske porodice, oduševila je tokom posete Pakistanu svojom odevnom kombinacijom, koja je bila savršen spoj tradicionalnog i modernog.
Vojvotkinja od Kembridža je tokom ove zvanične posete sa suprugom već nosila neke veoma zanimljive komade sa potpisom lokalnih dizajnera, a i juče je nastavila odličan modni niz kojim je oduševila Pakistance
Supruga princa Vilijama posetila je školu za devojčice Model College u Islamabadu, a počast zemlji domaćinu odala je stajlingom inspirisanim tradicionalnom pakistanskom odećom.
Kejt je nosila tradicionalnu tuniku, ‘kurtu’, kraljevsko plave boje, šal i pantalone u istoj nijansi s potpisom domaćeg dizajnera Mahina Kana, a kombinaciju je upotpunila ‘nude’ cipelama sa niskom štiklom od brušene kože popularnog britanskog brenda New Look, poznatog po vrlo pristupačnim cenama, a ove cipele koštaju skromnih 23.99 funta odnosno 3.200 dinara.