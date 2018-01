Slavni glumac otkrio: Aniston se bolje ljubi od Anđeline

Last night I went to a National Compassion Fund event for victims of the Las Vegas shooting. I met many of their family members – such amazing people. @JuddApatow and @AdamSandler brought comic relief and made it one of the most heartbreaking yet funniest nights of my life. Every penny raised goes to the Las Vegas victims, so donate if you can. Go to the link in my bio or text Vegas to 20222 to give $10.

A post shared by Gerard Butler (@gerardbutler) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT