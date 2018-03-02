Ovaj neverovatan detalj iz „Simpsonovih“ skoro niko nije primetio 30 godina (foto)

„Simpsonovi“ već 29 sezona zabavljaju publiku širom sveta i omiljena su serija mnogima, ali većini gledaoca jedan bitan detalj uspeo da promakne sve ovo vreme.

Lica junaka serije prikazana su skoro uvek iz profila. Zbog toga je gledaoce veoma zbunilo kada su shvatili kako Bart, Homer, Mardž i ostali likovi iz „Simpsonovih“ izgledaju okrenuti direktno ka ‘kameri’.

Ovo su samo neki od urnebesnih primera deformisanih lica junaka serije.

is there anything more cursed than front facing simpsons characters pic.twitter.com/vFk3AoKtgj — chess (@butchcoded) February 27, 2018

not as cursed as this pic.twitter.com/nJKPtTPSPh — amy (@ctrlalt_j) February 28, 2018

Simpsons characters facing forward is my favorite thing the internet has ever given me pic.twitter.com/ce1HgID2Gt — Tim Doran (@tuggyt) July 2, 2017

this is like the only pure front facing simps picture & the only reason why is because it's marge pic.twitter.com/V85ecaSors — chess (@butchcoded) February 27, 2018