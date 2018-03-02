najveća internet zajednica u Srbiji već 18 godina


Ovaj neverovatan detalj iz „Simpsonovih“ skoro niko nije primetio 30 godina (foto)

A. J.

„Simpsonovi“ već 29 sezona zabavljaju publiku širom sveta i omiljena su serija mnogima, ali većini gledaoca jedan bitan detalj uspeo da promakne sve ovo vreme.

Lica junaka serije prikazana su skoro uvek iz profila. Zbog toga je gledaoce veoma zbunilo kada su shvatili kako Bart, Homer, Mardž i ostali likovi iz „Simpsonovih“ izgledaju okrenuti direktno ka ‘kameri’.

Ovo su samo neki od urnebesnih primera deformisanih lica junaka serije.

