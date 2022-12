Trik koji će vas oduševiti, jedna namirnica bez muke otklanja sav kamenac iz kuvala (video)

Day 1 of the big Christmas deep clean – the kettle 🎄🎅🏻 the limescale came up really well just using lemon so i would recommend! #deepclean #christmasclean #cleanmas #cleaningtiktok #cleaningmotivation #kettleclean #cleanwithme #kettlecleaning #cleantok kettle clean lemon kettle clean vinegar #cleaninghacks #learntocleanwithme #kettlecleaningtime #cleaningtiktok kettle cleaning hacks cleaning tips and tricks #kettle #cleaning #satisfyingcleans #christmascleanup #limescaleremoval

♬ Elf – Main Theme – Geek Music