Neverovatna priča majke trojki čiji je trudnički stomak šokirao mnoge (foto)

Week to week with the triplets. ❤️ What a journey this has been! From the huge shock of learning there were three, to people’s reactions, the numerous scannings/checks and all the preparations and planning for this lifechanging event. Nothing like the ordinary. I’m glad we took these pictures, because this collage really shows the massive growth. It’s strange to have ended up with such a big belly and it’s even stranger that it can stand out like that without falling down! 😳😂 ⠀ #expectingtriplets #triplets #34weekspregnant #mybellyisbiggerthanyours