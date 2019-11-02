Šokantna ispovest: Spavala sa skoro 200 nepoznatih muškaraca – preko Instagrama (foto)
Poslednjih godina se puno pisalo o uticaju društvenih mreža na mentalno zdravlje i povećanje anksioznosti kod korisnika, ali sada su se društvene mreže počele da krive i za poticanje ovisnosti o seksu, prenosi „The Sun“.
Otkad se Instagram pojavio 2010. godine, milioni korisnika su otvorili svoje račune krenuvši u borbu za prikupljanje pratilaca i lajkova. Mnogi su od svojih online života napravili unosnu karijeru, dok su neki, poput Lori Džejd Vudrof (Lurie Jade Woodruff), zbog društvenih mreža produbili svoju seksualnu opsesiju.
Sex Addiction – www.slaauk.org Drug Addiction – www.ukna.org Alcohol Addiction -www.aa.org Gambling Addiction- www.gamblersanonymous.org.uk Overeating Addiction – www.oa.org Thank you to @thesun For the Feature today. Discussing Sex Addiction & the Book I wrote 'Diary of a Sex Addict.'
Kako tvrdi, na nju aplikacije poput Instagrama deluju kao droge koje su hranile njenu želju za seksom.
– Instagram je igralište puno iskušenja – ističe Lori. Društveni mediji, kako kaže, potiču žene da stavljaju sadržaj koje inače ne bi.
Saying No. It's something we all struggle to do at times but is your inability to say no costing you your future Goals and happiness? If we all said yes to every invitation to go out, to every request of a favour or every social occassion; that takes a huge amount of time and and energy away from what truly matters. Time is precious; its the one thing we all have equality in and something we can never get back. It's nice to socialise, go on holidays and help people out but are the people you choose to spend time with helping or hindering you? The company we keep has a huge effect on our lives and should be carefully considered. I often ask myself ; "Does this serve my higher purpose and the most important Goals I have in my Life?" This helps me to decide whether to Say yes or no. Saying no isn't easy; we are all programmed to want people to like us from the times we lived in Tribes and needed to fit in and be liked in order to survive. If your Goals and dreams are important; saying no is something to become more comfortable with. Saying no gets easier with practice but is an important indicator of high self esteem and being focused what truly matters to you. We need to be social with other humans; it is a deep need but we must be careful to not unevenly tip the scales to where saying yes to things is a form of procrastination or avoidence of ones own destiny here on Earth. Chase your dreams and run with those who share your determination and high standards
U mojoj najgoroj fazi ovisnosti bila sam opsednuta idejom spavanja s neznancima. A društveni mediji su to učinili zastrašujuće jednostavnim. Zaboravi na odlazak u bar, ili korištenje dosadnih aplikacija za spojeve, Instagram mi je omogućio da u toplini svog doma, besplatno, nađem partnera – otkrila je.
Priznala je da je do sada spavala sa 100 do 200 muškaraca, a u vrhuncu ovisnosti imala je seksualne odnose s 3 nepoznata muškarca sedmično.
In Today’s @thesun I review the Fab New Dipsea App and my Ear-gasm Experience in an Exclusive Feature. If you struggle to get in the Mood and your partner wants more sex , give it a go, it will definitely help. It may even give you some ideas for Roleplay which is a fun way to bring excitement into your sex life & relationship. For those who aren’t really into Porn and prefer to use their imaginations, this is a must try. #thesun #news #orgasm #review #apps #femalesexuality
Lori, koja je sada kvalifikovani terapeut, kaže da je za nju seks bio samo brz način kako popuniti unutrašnju prazninu.
– Osećala sam se tako prazno iznutra zbog čega sam čeznula za prisnošću i bliskošću. Zbog toga bih oblačila u provokativnu odeću i te fotke objavljivala na Instagramu. Za samo nekoliko trenutaka bih dobijala brojne komplimente i poruke nepoznatih muškaraca – ispričala je ona.
Lori se prisetila jednog neugodnog iskustva koje ju je podstaklo da ode na odvikavanje, iako ističe da je mogla završiti i puno tragičnije.
– Bio je petak uveče i bila sam preuzbuđena što se nalazim s novim nepoznatim tipom. Rekao mi je da sam jako lepa, a kada smo došli do kreveta, postao je grub zbog čega sam bila preplašena. To je bio trenutak u kojem sam shvatila da je moja opsesija otišla predaleko te da moram nešto preduzeti – objasnila je.