Toni Nadal uputio dosad najjaču podršku Novaku (video)

Stric španskog tenisera Rafaela Nadala napisao je za tamošnje medije kolumnu u kojoj je stao u obranu najboljeg tenisera sveta Novaka Đokovića, prenose sportski mediji.

Novak Djokovic, the #1 tennis player in the world, was disqualified from US Open after accidentally hitting line judge in the throat with a tennis ball.

Prior to today, Djokovic was undefeated all year and was the clear favorite to win the tournament.

pic.twitter.com/pWjjom6HWa

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 6, 2020