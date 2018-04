Dama za pratnju rado bi da otkrije istinu o Putinu i Trampu (foto, video)

Oleg's been working all his life. He gave himself to companies and people, and there was almost no time left for personal life. But his life gave him the Goldfish who fulfilled his desire – to become happy and he's not worrying about thing. Today Ruslan finally quit Rusal!Hooray, folks) We're just getting started💋😃 _____________________________________________ Oleg vsю žiznь rabotal, sebя otdaval kompaniяm i narodu, i na ličnuю žiznь vremeni ostavalosь očenь malo. No v ego žizni poяvilasь zolotaя rыbka🐠, kotoraя ispolnila ego želanie – statь sčastlivыm i zabitь na vse. Segodnя Ruslan nakonec to uvolilsя iz Rusal! Gulяem😘!🤟 U nas Vse tolьko načinaetsя💋😉

A post shared by Nastя Rыbka (@nastya_rybka.ru) on Feb 19, 2018 at 1:52am PST