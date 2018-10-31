Svi u ŠOKU: Dženifer Lopez se slikala skoro potpuno GOLA (foto)
Džej Lo je pre 18 godina nosila zelenu Versaće haljinu prilikom dodele Gremi nagrada. Ovih dana se takođe pojavila u jednoj zelenoj haljini za slikanje novog izdanja magazina „InStyle“. Haljina je izueztno provokativna.
Jasno je da Dženifer i danas izgleda apsolutno fenomenalno. Za nju kao da je vreme stalo.
View this post on Instagram
@JLo was a forerunner in the trend of embracing curvier body types, but she insists that body image isn’t something she ever thought much about. “I didn’t realize what I was doing — I was just being myself. In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good.’” Not only good, but also culture-changing. She says her friend @KimKardashian once told her that she wore a “What would J.Lo do?” bracelet! 🔥Read the full profile at the link in bio. I Photographed by @Anthony.Maule; Styled by @JuliePelipas
U čemu je tajna njenog savršenog izgleda?
– Tajna je u tri stvari: mnogo sna i nimalo kafeina i alkohola. Strogo sam vodila računa o sebi i to se vidi – tvrdi pevačica.
View this post on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez is at the top of her game – and she knows it. After working her famous booty off for nearly 30 years, she’s not afraid to celebrate her success. She covers our December issue in @MaisonValentino couture. Read her full interview at the link in bio! I Photographed by @Anthony.Maule; Styled by @JuliePelipas
Približava se već 50-oj godini života ali i dalje naporno trenira i zato uspeva da ostane ovako vitka.