U trendu

Svi u ŠOKU: Dženifer Lopez se slikala skoro potpuno GOLA (foto)

M. P.

Džej Lo je pre 18 godina nosila zelenu Versaće haljinu prilikom dodele Gremi nagrada. Ovih dana se takođe pojavila u jednoj zelenoj haljini za slikanje novog izdanja magazina „InStyle“. Haljina je izueztno provokativna.

Jasno je da Dženifer i danas izgleda apsolutno fenomenalno. Za nju kao da je vreme stalo.

U čemu je tajna njenog savršenog izgleda?

– Tajna je u tri stvari: mnogo sna i nimalo kafeina i alkohola. Strogo sam vodila računa o sebi i to se vidi – tvrdi pevačica.

Približava se već 50-oj godini života ali i dalje naporno trenira i zato uspeva da ostane ovako vitka.

Napišite komentar

Najnovije iz rubrike

Savršena i bez šminke: Naša pevačica oduševila fanove (foto)

Megan u publici prepoznala devojku zbog koje je odmah prekršila protokol (video)

Iznenađenje: Naša poznata glumica objavila fotografiju sa venčanja (foto)

Za njim sve žene lude: Sin Voje Brajovića pravi je šmeker (foto)

Novi skandal: Isplivali detalji ugovora Megan Markl i njenog prvog muža

„Koreni“ rasplakali Srbiju: Emocije pretočene u piksele (video)

Kanje Vest dizajnirao majice za republikance (foto)

Glumica naga na naslovnoj u istoj pozi kao njena majka pre 30 godina (foto)

Razbesnela fanove: Poznata glumica PRETERALA sa botoksom (foto)

Oduševila fanove: Poznata glumica bez trunke šminke (foto)