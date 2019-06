Uhapšena 93-godišnja bakica koja je celog života bila dobra, a razlog je sjajan (foto)

U Mančesteru je nedavno uhapšena 93-godišnja žena po imenu Džosi Birds, a razlog njenog privođenja će vas oduševiti.

A big thank you to @gmpolice for "arresting" my Gran Josie today. She is 93 years old and her health is failing, and she wanted to be arrested for something before it's too late. She has a heart of gold and thoroughly enjoyed it today. Thank you for granting her wishes. pic.twitter.com/hi1qkJESwv

