Trik za neobična jaja: Em lepa, em ukusna, a prave se očas posla

Breakfast Egg Muffins😍 These are such an easy and tasty breakfast idea! They are also great for meal prep💚 • This makes 3 servings: 6 slices of turkey 6 eggs 1 small bell pepper cut into pieces or your favorite vegetables some fresh herbs, I used basil pinch of salt pinch of pepper • 1. Lightly grease a muffin pan 2. Take one slice of turkey and lay it onto on muffin cup (it will form a "cup") 3. Crack an egg into each muffin cup 4. Sprinkle some salt & pepper on top, add the veggies and herbs 5. Bake at 180 Celsius degrees (350 in Fahrenheit) for about 15 minutes, or until the egg whites are just set

