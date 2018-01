Glumica skinuta sa aparata samo dan nakon sahrane roditelja i sestre

— All my love and support goes out to you Jessica! ❤️ We all want that strong, nice and bright smile to open up to the world again Jess! All us fans are all by your side and will never leave 😇 Such a tragic accident to kill such innocent people 🙁 All my love and prayers are with you and your family Jess! ❤️🙏🏼 **update** Jess was taken off life support, but is still in a critical condition 🙏🏼 — #jessicafalkholt

A post shared by Home And Away🇦🇺💙 (@home3away) on Jan 11, 2018 at 4:28pm PST