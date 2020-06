Za savršenu guzu: 5 vežbi koje možete da radite bilo gde (video)

View this post on Instagram

Bridges and Hip Thrusts are some of the best exercises to increase glute development and size. It's important to master the basics first (starting with bodyweight) before adding weight or moving on to more advanced variations of the movement. Here are a few bodyweight examples on how to progress from beginner to advance: – GLUTE BRIDGE FEET ELEVATED BRIDGE SHOULDER ELEVATED BRIDGE a.k.a. Hip Thrust SINGLE-LEG BRIDGE SINGLE-LEG SHOULDER ELEVATED BRIDGE – All variations should be performed with a flat (neutral) back, a slight posterior pelvic tilt at the end of the movement, and heavy heels (don't push through toes). Make sure you are being intentional with each rep, contracting (squeezing) your glutes at the top. Go slow and controlled.