Mnogi to nisu znali, limun ovako može da ostane svež mesecima (video)

Tired of throwing lemons and limes in the trash, just because you couldn't eat them fast enough? 🍋 Submerge them in a container of water in the fridge to make them last for months! Simply change out the water every few days to keep it fresh. You'll save money *and* reduce food waste!

